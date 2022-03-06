SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 1,318 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.
IJJ traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $106.24. 200,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,626. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.