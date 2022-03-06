SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 436 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.30. 888,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,679. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

