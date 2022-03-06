SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,901 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 849,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.