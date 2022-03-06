SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 206 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $90.45. 1,377,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

