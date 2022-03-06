SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

