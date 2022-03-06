Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

