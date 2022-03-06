Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 16,899 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 15,210,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

