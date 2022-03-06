Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.41. 91,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

