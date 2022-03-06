Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,463,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter.

PFXF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

