Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,592,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

