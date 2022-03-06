Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 16,666 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,543. The company has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

