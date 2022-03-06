South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

