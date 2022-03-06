Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 258,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $17.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.