S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $472.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $472.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.30.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $407.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.59 and a 200-day moving average of $439.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.