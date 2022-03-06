SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

