SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

