Spectris’ (SXS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,980 ($53.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SXS. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.22) to GBX 3,150 ($42.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($58.77) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($57.69) to GBX 4,100 ($55.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,722 ($49.94).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,458 ($32.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,352.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,636.51. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,425 ($32.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($55.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 48.80 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.