Spin Master Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.18.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$34.15 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.