Splunk’s (SPLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Shares of SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Splunk by 39.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 507.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 99.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Splunk by 94,458.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

