Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 13,568 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.
Silgan stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.
Silgan Profile (Get Rating)
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silgan (SLGN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.