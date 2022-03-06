Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 13,568 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Silgan Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.