SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 210,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

