Standard Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $159,018.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.60 or 0.06732764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.80 or 0.99694026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.