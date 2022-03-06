State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.41.

BIIB opened at $209.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average is $259.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.36 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.