State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

