State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.96 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

AEP stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.