State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,232 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.