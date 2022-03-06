State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

