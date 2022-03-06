Stephen Hester Acquires 20,000 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($128,807.19).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 475.30 ($6.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 624.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 640.43. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EZJ. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.86).

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

