Stephen Hester Acquires 20,000 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($128,807.19).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 475.30 ($6.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 624.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 640.43. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.69).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EZJ. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.86).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

