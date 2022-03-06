Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $3.52 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $262.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,341,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stereotaxis by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stereotaxis by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 549,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on STXS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

