Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

