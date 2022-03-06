Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

