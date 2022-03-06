Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

