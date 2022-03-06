StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,056 shares of company stock valued at $173,925 and have sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

