StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CVU opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

