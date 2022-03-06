StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get First United alerts:

FUNC stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First United has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United in the second quarter worth about $796,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.