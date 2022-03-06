StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

