StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
