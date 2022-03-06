StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.19. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

