StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

XIN opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $39,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

