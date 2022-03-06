StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

