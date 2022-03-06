StockNews.com Lowers Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
