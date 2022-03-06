StockNews.com Lowers Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.