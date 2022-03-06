StockNews.com Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Shares of SHEN opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
