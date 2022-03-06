StockNews.com Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

