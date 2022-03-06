StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $671.28.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.