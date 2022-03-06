StockNews.com Upgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Hold

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of RGNX opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

