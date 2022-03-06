StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

STON opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. StoneMor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses on the sale of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches, and cemetery services.

