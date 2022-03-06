Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

