Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 65,200 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 724.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246,002 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

BEN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

