Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 80,500 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 766.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.21.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDR stock opened at 27.05 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

