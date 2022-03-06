Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,685 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

