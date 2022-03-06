Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.