STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in STORE Capital by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 3,028,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

